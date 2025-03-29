How to Make a Refreshing Iced Matcha Latte at Home in 3 Steps

Matcha latte is a tea-based drink made by combining finely ground green tea powder (matcha) with milk or a dairy alternative. It is often sweetened and can be enjoyed hot or iced.
Add one teaspoon of matcha powder to hot water in a glass. Then whisk it until it is frothy.
Pour over ice, add milk of choice, and sweeten to taste. If you want a dairy-free option, then you can add almond or oat milk to it.
Mix all the ingredients well, and your homemade iced matcha latte is ready!
Matcha latte is rich in zinc, vitamin C, fibre, selenium, magnesium, antioxidants like catechins, and chromium.
Matcha latte supports brain function, the immune system, heart health, weight loss, and antioxidants in the body.
You can have matcha tea in the morning or early afternoon. Try to avoid drinking it at night to get a good sleep.
