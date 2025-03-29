How to Grow Your Own Kitchen Herb Garden in 5 Easy Steps

Are you fond of using fresh herbs at home? Then you can plant them easily with these five simple steps. Homegrown herbs taste fresher, save money, and add flavour to dishes.
Choose easy-to-grow herbs like basil, parsley, mint, and rosemary.
Plant in pots with rich soil and good drainage.
Place the pots in a sunny spot and water them regularly.
Add organic matter in the soil, like manure, to enhance plant growth.
Enjoy your fresh herbs anytime, straight from your kitchen garden!
{{ primary_category.name }}