How to Grow Your Own Kitchen Herb Garden in 5 Easy Steps

WION Web Team
Mar 29, 2025, 10:37 AM
Photo Credit : pexels

Grow Your Own Kitchen Herb Garden

Are you fond of using fresh herbs at home? Then you can plant them easily with these five simple steps. Homegrown herbs taste fresher, save money, and add flavour to dishes.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 1

Choose easy-to-grow herbs like basil, parsley, mint, and rosemary.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 2

Plant in pots with rich soil and good drainage.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 3

Place the pots in a sunny spot and water them regularly.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 4

Add organic matter in the soil, like manure, to enhance plant growth.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 5

Enjoy your fresh herbs anytime, straight from your kitchen garden!

Photo Credit : pexels