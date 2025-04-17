How Much Vitamin B6 Per Day for a Woman?

WION Web Team
Apr 17, 2025, 05:36 PM
Why B6 Matters for Women?

Vitamin B6 is significant for women's health. It aids in a healthy nervous system and supports a good immune system. It also supports your hormones, energy levels, and mood. Here’s what you need to know.

Daily Requirement

For most women (age 19-50), 1.3 mg of B6 daily is enough. After age 50, that increases to about 1.5 mg.

What Vitamin B6 Actually Does?

It helps your brain make serotonin and dopamine that support immunity. It also helps your body to break down proteins and carbs.

Symptoms of Low Vitamin B6

If you have low vitamin B6 in your body, you may feel tired, moody, and even sick. Deficiency of B6 can also drain your energy.

Remedies for Low Vitamin B6

You can have bananas, chickpeas, tuna, potatoes, poultry, and fortified cereals to increase vitamin B6 deficiency.

Should You take Supplement or Not?

Unless and until it is directed by a doctor, do not go for supplements. Natural food sources are best. But if you're low or pregnant, a supplement may help balance hormones.

Benefits of Vitamin B6

Vitamin B6 can support your mood, brain function, and metabolism.

