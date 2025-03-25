How Many Squats Should You Do to Stay Fit?

Squats are a great way to enhance your lower body, legs, and core. It is a strength exercise where you focus on training your lower body. Here's how many squats you must do to stay fit:
When you are at the beginner level, it is an excellent decision to start slow, with 3 sets of 12–15 repetitions. They can help you to enhance your bone density.
Moving on to the next level. Once you feel strong enough, try aiming for 3–4 sets of 15–20 reps of squats. You can also consider incorporating variations, like curtsy squats or sumo squats.
This level is about going beyond the limits and includes 75–100 squats daily. You can also incorporate weighted squats or combine different squat variations.
Squats can help you boost your bone density. They also help in avoiding the risk of osteoporosis, strengthening your core, hips, and lower body muscles. Slowly increasing the number of squat can help improve your body posture and mobility.
Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
