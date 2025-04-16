Healthy + Not Boring = 5 Breakfasts Under 10 Minutes That Aren’t Toast

Layer Greek yogurt, berries, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey in a bowl. Ready in 3 minutes, this creamy, crunchy treat is rich in protein and supports gut health.
Mix oats with veggie broth, then top with a soft-boiled egg, salt, avocado, and chilli flakes. This heart-healthy breakfast is ready in minutes and packed with goodness.
Combine cottage cheese with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and herbs. This protein-rich, low-carb dish supports muscle health and is quick to prepare.
Spread almond butter on a whole-grain tortilla, add chopped banana and cinnamon, and roll up. No cooking required! This wrap supports healthy digestion.
Blend spinach, frozen mango, protein powder, and coconut water, then top with nuts and granola. This protein-packed smoothie boosts fibre intake, energy, and supports weight management.
These breakfast ideas are not only delicious, but also nutritious and easy to make!