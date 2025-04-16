Healthy + Not Boring = 5 Breakfasts Under 10 Minutes That Aren’t Toast

WION Web Team
Apr 16, 2025, 12:26 PM
1. Greek Yogurt & Berries Parfait

Layer Greek yogurt, berries, chia seeds, and a drizzle of honey in a bowl. Ready in 3 minutes, this creamy, crunchy treat is rich in protein and supports gut health.

2. Oats with Egg

Mix oats with veggie broth, then top with a soft-boiled egg, salt, avocado, and chilli flakes. This heart-healthy breakfast is ready in minutes and packed with goodness.

3. Cottage Cheese Salad

Combine cottage cheese with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and herbs. This protein-rich, low-carb dish supports muscle health and is quick to prepare.

4. Banana Tortilla Wrap

Spread almond butter on a whole-grain tortilla, add chopped banana and cinnamon, and roll up. No cooking required! This wrap supports healthy digestion.

5. Tangy Smoothie

Blend spinach, frozen mango, protein powder, and coconut water, then top with nuts and granola. This protein-packed smoothie boosts fibre intake, energy, and supports weight management.

Breakfast Hacks

These breakfast ideas are not only delicious, but also nutritious and easy to make!

