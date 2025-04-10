Global Heat Map: Countries Facing Unprecedented Temperatures

Several regions and countries have faced or are currently facing unprecedented temperatures. Here are 8 countries which are facing unprecedented temperatures.
Myanmar, Cambodia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia: These countries also faced extreme heat in April 2024.
Experienced its earliest heatwave on record in 2025, with parts of western India recording heatwave conditions in February. March 2025 saw unusually high temperatures in North India, with Delhi recording its hottest day of the year (40.5°C) by late March.
Experienced its hottest summer in 170 years in 2024, with temperatures exceeding 40°C in Bangkok and even higher in the north.
Northwestern Europe saw intense and prolonged heat waves in 2022 and 2023, leading to a high number of heat-related deaths. Several European countries, including Austria, France, Hungary, Slovenia, Norway, and Sweden, set new maximum temperature records as recently as September 2024.
Northern Canada experienced some of the largest temperature anomalies in 2024. The US Pacific Northwest and southwestern Canada had a severe heatwave in June 2021, which broke records by significant margins.
Africa experienced unprecedented heat waves in the summer of 2024, particularly in equatorial regions, with temperatures exceeding 40°C. Countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Senegal were highlighted as facing particularly intense heat.
