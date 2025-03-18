Exploring 9 Existent Ancient Cities in India and Their Historical Identities

Old Name: Kashi Significance: One of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, known for its ghats along the Ganges River.
Old Name: Indraprastha Significance: A historical city with a rich heritage that served as the capital of various empires.
Old Name: Saket Significance: It is the birthplace of Lord Rama, hence a significant pilgrimage site with its ancient temples and sacred river Saryu.
Old Name: Madurai Significance: Madurai, known as the ‘Athens of the East’, is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage. Famous for its Meenakshi Amman Temple, it has a history of over 2,500 years.
Old Name: Ujjayini Significance: Regarded as one of the holiest cities and a revered Hindu pilgrimage destination. An ancient city known for its temples a major center of learning and culture.
Old Name: Vijayanagara Significance: Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is also a major Hindu pilgrimage site. Once the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, it is famous for its ruins and temples.
Old Name: Pataliputra Significance: A historical city that played a crucial role in Indian history, particularly during the Mauryan period. The Patna Museum houses artifacts like the Didarganj Yakshi, exemplifying exquisite Mauryan artistry.
Old Name: Kanchi Significance: The City of Thousand Temples, Kanchipuram, is known for its temple architecture, 1000-pillared halls, huge temple towers, and silk saris. Kanchipuram is one of the most important inland tourist destinations in India. Also known as a center of Tamil culture and learning.
Old Name: Thanesar or Sthaneswar Kurukshetra, a city in the state of Haryana, is a place of great historical and religious importance. The battle of Mahabharata was fought in Kurukshetra.
