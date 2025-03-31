Exploring 8 of the World's Smallest Nations in One Day

Wion Web Desk
Mar 31, 2025, 02:56 PM
Vatican City

The smallest country in the world, you can easily explore its iconic landmarks like St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel in a day.

Monaco

Known for its luxury and the Monte Carlo Casino, Monaco is compact and can be toured quickly.

San Marino

This microstate offers stunning views and historic sites like the Three Towers of San Marino.

Liechtenstein

A small Alpine country with charming villages and scenic landscapes, perfect for a day trip.

Andorra

Nestled in the Pyrenees, Andorra is great for a quick visit to its capital, Andorra la Vella.

Marshall Islands

With its beautiful atolls and clear waters, you can enjoy a brief but memorable visit.

Nauru

The smallest island nation, Nauru, offers unique experiences like exploring its phosphate mines and WW2 relics.

Kiribati

Known for its stunning atolls and WW2 history, Kiribati can be explored in a day, especially if you focus on Tarawa.

