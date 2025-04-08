Explore India's 10 Hottest Cities This Summer

Wion Web Desk
Apr 08, 2025, 12:27 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

Introduction

India experiences extreme heat during the summer months, with some cities recording scorching temperatures. Here are the top 10 hottest cities in India during summer based on historical temperature data and trends.

Phalodi, Rajasthan

Known for recording India's highest-ever temperature of 51°C (123.8°F) in 2016. Located in the Thar Desert, it experiences extreme heat and dry conditions.

Churu, Rajasthan

Often referred to as the "Gateway to the Thar Desert," Churu regularly sees temperatures above 48°C (118.4°F). The arid climate makes it one of the hottest places in India.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Famous for its golden dunes, Jaisalmer experiences temperatures soaring above 47°C (116.6°F). The desert city is known for its relentless heat.

Bikaner, Rajasthan

Another desert city in Rajasthan, Bikaner, records temperatures above 46°C (114.8°F) during peak summer. The region's climate is typically dry and hot.

Barmer, Rajasthan

Located in western Rajasthan, Barmer experiences temperatures above 45°C (113°F). The city is known for its harsh desert conditions.

Nagpur, Maharashtra

Known as the "Orange City," Nagpur experiences temperatures above 45°C (113°F). The city is located in central India and has a tropical climate.

Delhi (NCR)

The national capital region experiences extreme heat, with temperatures often crossing 45°C (113°F). Urban heat island effects exacerbate the heat in Delhi.

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Located in western India, Ahmedabad sees temperatures above 44°C (111.2°F). The city experiences a hot and dry climate during summer.

Ganganagar, Rajasthan

Situated near the India-Pakistan border, Ganganagar records temperatures above 44°C (111.2°F). The city is part of the arid Thar Desert region.

Hyderabad, Telangana

The capital of Telangana experiences temperatures above 43°C (109.4°F). The city's location in the Deccan Plateau contributes to its hot summers.

