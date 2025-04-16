Eat Curd Daily? Here’s What It Really Does to Your Body

Eating curd (also known as yoghurt) daily can have several positive effects on your body due to its rich nutritional profile and probiotic content.
Curd contains probiotics (live beneficial bacteria) that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, aiding digestion and preventing issues like bloating, constipation, and diarrhoea.
The probiotics in curd enhance the immune system by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gut, which plays a key role in fighting infections.
Curd is rich in calcium and phosphorus, essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Regular consumption can help prevent osteoporosis and other bone-related issues.
Curd is high in protein, which keeps you full for longer and reduces cravings, aiding in weight management. The probiotics may also help regulate metabolism and reduce fat storage.
Curd can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL), reducing the risk of heart disease. Its potassium content helps regulate blood pressure.
The lactic acid in curd acts as a natural exfoliant, improving skin texture and reducing acne. Its anti-inflammatory properties can soothe skin irritation and redness.
Curd is a good source of vitamins (B2, B12) and minerals (calcium, magnesium, potassium), which are vital for overall health.
The probiotics in curd may positively impact mental health by reducing stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression through the gut-brain axis.