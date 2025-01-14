Easy and yummy chocolate mug cake recipe
By: Gulshan Parveen
Craving a dessert but lazy to spend time? This quick recipe for a yummy chocolate mug cake will take a few minutes and will be a treat to your sweet tooth. Let's try!
4 tbsp all-purpose flour 2 tbsp cocoa powder 3 tbsp sugar 1/4 tsp baking powder 3 tbsp milk 2 tbsp vegetable oil or butter 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
Take a mug which is microwave safe, add all the dry ingredients: flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and baking powder. Mix them thoroughly to ensure an even blend.
Pour in milk, vegetable oil (or melted butter), and vanilla extract into the powder mix on the mug. Mix well until the batter is smooth with no lumps.
Place the mug in the microwave. Cook on high for 1-2 minutes, depending on your microwave. Let the cake rise beautifyllu in teh oven.
Let the mug cake cool for 1-2 minutes after microwaving. The cake will settle slightly, becoming moist and ready to eat.
To give a better look to you your mug cake, add toppings like whipped cream, chocolate syrup, or sprinkles. You can also add nuts or chocolate chips before cooking or on toppings.
Your fluffy and yummy chocolate mug cake is ready to enjoy! Perfect for solo indulgence or sharing a sweet moment with your loved ones.
