Don’t Skip This 60-Second Stretch if You Sit All Day

Sitting all day tightens your hips, shoulders, and back. A 60-second stretch can improve flexibility and smooth movement in your body. It can enhance your blood circulation, minimize muscle tension, and help you feel more energized and less stiff during the day.
Start by reaching your arms overhead, then slowly bend side to side to stretch your spine. These release tension in your back and improve body posture.
While seated, cross one leg over the other and gently pull your knee toward your chest. This opens up your hips and releases stiffness.
Try to tilt your head gently from side to side, stretching the muscles in your neck. Add shoulder rolls to relieve the tightness caused by sitting.
In this stretch technique, stand up for a moment and place one foot in front of the other. Gently lunge forward to stretch your hip flexors, which are often tight from long sitting periods.
This quick jump and upper body stretch not only loosens muscles but also increases blood circulation, helping you feel more awake and alert.