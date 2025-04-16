Do 20 Bench Presses a Day - Here’s What Happens to Your Body

Wion Web Desk
Apr 16, 2025, 10:52 AM
Introduction

Doing 20 bench presses a day can have several effects on your body, depending on factors like your current fitness level, the weight you're using, and your overall workout routine. Here’s what might happen:

1. Muscle Endurance Improvement

If you're using a lighter weight, doing 20 bench presses daily can improve your muscular endurance, particularly in your chest, shoulders, and triceps. Over time, your muscles will adapt to the repetitive motion, allowing you to perform more reps with less fatigue.

2. Moderate Strength Gains

If you're using a moderate to heavy weight, 20 bench presses can help build strength in your upper body. However, for significant strength gains, you’ll likely need to progressively increase the weight or vary your rep ranges over time.

3. Potential Muscle Growth (Hypertrophy)

If the weight is challenging and you’re eating in a calorie surplus with adequate protein, you may see some muscle growth in your chest, shoulders, and triceps.

4. Improved Technique

Practising the bench press daily can help refine your form and technique, making the movement more efficient and reducing the risk of injury.

5. Risk of Overtraining

If you’re doing 20 bench presses every day without rest, you risk overtraining your chest, shoulders, and triceps. Muscles need time to recover and grow, so daily bench pressing could lead to fatigue, soreness, or even injury.

6. Potential Joint Strain

Bench pressing daily, especially with heavy weights, can put stress on your shoulders, elbows, and wrists. If you don’t allow adequate recovery time, this could lead to joint pain or injury.

7. Core Engagement

Bench pressing also engages your core muscles to stabilise your body. Over time, this can contribute to improved core strength and stability.

8. Mental Discipline

Committing to a daily exercise, such as bench pressing, can help build mental discipline and consistency, which can then be applied to other areas of your fitness journey.

