DIY Hacks to Beat the Heat Indoors

Wion Web Desk
Apr 08, 2025, 04:09 PM
Photo Credit : pexels

Introduction

Staying cool indoors during hot weather can be challenging, but with some creative DIY hacks, you can beat the heat without relying solely on air conditioning.

Photo Credit : pexels

Use Reflective Window Coverings

Materials: Aluminum foil, cardboard, or reflective window film. How to Use: Cover windows with aluminum foil or reflective film to block out the sun’s heat. Alternatively, use white cardboard to reflect sunlight away from your home.

Photo Credit : pexels

Make a Cross-Breeze

How to Use: Open windows on opposite sides of your home to create a cross-breeze. Place a fan near one window to push hot air out and draw cooler air in.

Photo Credit : pexels

DIY Cooling Towels

Materials: A damp towel or cloth. How to Use: Wet a towel with cold water, wring it out, and drape it over your neck, forehead, or wrists. The evaporation will help cool you down.

Photo Credit : pexels

Freeze Your Bedding

How to Use: Place your pillowcase, sheets, or a light blanket in a plastic bag and freeze it for a few hours before bedtime. This will keep you cool as you sleep.

Photo Credit : pexels

Hang Wet Curtains or Sheets

How to Use: Dampen curtains or sheets with cold water and hang them in front of open windows. As the breeze passes through, it will cool the air entering your home.

Photo Credit : pexels

Use a Bowl of Cold Water

How to Use: Place a bowl of cold water in front of a fan. The fan will circulate the cool air from the water, lowering the room temperature.

Photo Credit : pexels

Switch to LED Bulbs

Why: Incandescent bulbs generate heat. Replace them with energy-efficient LED bulbs to reduce heat output and save on electricity.

Photo Credit : pexels

Create a DIY Ice Pack

Materials: A sock or cloth bag, rice, and a freezer. How to Use: Fill a sock or cloth bag with rice, tie it securely, and freeze it. Use it as a portable ice pack to cool down.

Photo Credit : pexels

Block Heat with Plants

How to Use: Place potted plants or vines near windows to provide shade and reduce heat absorption. Plants also release moisture, which can cool the air.

Photo Credit : pexels

Use a Spray Bottle

How to Use: Fill a spray bottle with cold water and mist your skin or the air around you. The evaporation will provide instant relief.

Photo Credit : pexels

DIY Window Insulation

Materials: Bubble wrap or thermal curtains. How to Use: Cover windows with bubble wrap or hang thermal curtains to insulate your home and keep heat out.

Photo Credit : pexels