DIY Hacks to Beat the Heat Indoors

Staying cool indoors during hot weather can be challenging, but with some creative DIY hacks, you can beat the heat without relying solely on air conditioning.
Materials: Aluminum foil, cardboard, or reflective window film. How to Use: Cover windows with aluminum foil or reflective film to block out the sun’s heat. Alternatively, use white cardboard to reflect sunlight away from your home.
How to Use: Open windows on opposite sides of your home to create a cross-breeze. Place a fan near one window to push hot air out and draw cooler air in.
Materials: A damp towel or cloth. How to Use: Wet a towel with cold water, wring it out, and drape it over your neck, forehead, or wrists. The evaporation will help cool you down.
How to Use: Place your pillowcase, sheets, or a light blanket in a plastic bag and freeze it for a few hours before bedtime. This will keep you cool as you sleep.
How to Use: Dampen curtains or sheets with cold water and hang them in front of open windows. As the breeze passes through, it will cool the air entering your home.
How to Use: Place a bowl of cold water in front of a fan. The fan will circulate the cool air from the water, lowering the room temperature.
Why: Incandescent bulbs generate heat. Replace them with energy-efficient LED bulbs to reduce heat output and save on electricity.
Materials: A sock or cloth bag, rice, and a freezer. How to Use: Fill a sock or cloth bag with rice, tie it securely, and freeze it. Use it as a portable ice pack to cool down.
How to Use: Place potted plants or vines near windows to provide shade and reduce heat absorption. Plants also release moisture, which can cool the air.
How to Use: Fill a spray bottle with cold water and mist your skin or the air around you. The evaporation will provide instant relief.
Materials: Bubble wrap or thermal curtains. How to Use: Cover windows with bubble wrap or hang thermal curtains to insulate your home and keep heat out.
