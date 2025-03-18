Daily Shampooing vs. Weekly Shampooing: Which Is Best for Your Hair?

Washing your hair daily can remove dirt and excess oil from your scalp and keep your hair fresh.
When you shampoo daily, it takes away the essential oils, making your scalp dry and hair prone to damage.
If you are shampooing every week, it allows you to retain natural oils in your scalp, which nourish and protect your hair. Shampooing on a weekly basis can save your hair from harsh ingredients.
Apart from washing habits, it also depends a lot on your product. Try using gentle and sulfate-free shampoo. However, if you're opting for daily washing, then consider choosing gentle products.
Ultimately, the best routine is based on your hair type. So first understand, which routine suits your hair health, then start following it.
