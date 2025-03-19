Curd Vs Yoghurt: How Are They Different?

Pragati Awasthi
Mar 19, 2025, 01:44 PM

The one confusion that probably many have is whether yoghurt and curd are the same or different.

Both curd and yoghurt are among the most commonly used dairy products and are often used interchangeably. But did you know that they are actually different?

What is Curd?

Curd, also known as dahi in the Indian subcontinent, is a fermented and coagulated milk product.

What is Yoghurt?

With roots in Central Asia or the Middle East, yoghurt is created through the fermentation of milk by specific bacteria, usually Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus.

Preparation Process

Curd and yoghurt are prepared in different ways. Curd is made by adding a small amount of already-set curd to warm milk. In contrast, yoghurt is made using specific bacterial strains under controlled conditions.

Gut Health

Curd contains naturally occurring bacteria, while yoghurt contains probiotic bacteria. However, both are nutritious dairy products that are beneficial for gut health.

Texture and Taste Differences

Curd is slightly sourer and tangier, while yoghurt has a milder, slightly sweeter taste.