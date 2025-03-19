Curd Vs Yoghurt: How Are They Different?

Curd, also known as dahi in the Indian subcontinent, is a fermented and coagulated milk product.
With roots in Central Asia or the Middle East, yoghurt is created through the fermentation of milk by specific bacteria, usually Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus.
Curd and yoghurt are prepared in different ways. Curd is made by adding a small amount of already-set curd to warm milk. In contrast, yoghurt is made using specific bacterial strains under controlled conditions.
Curd contains naturally occurring bacteria, while yoghurt contains probiotic bacteria. However, both are nutritious dairy products that are beneficial for gut health.
Curd is slightly sourer and tangier, while yoghurt has a milder, slightly sweeter taste.
