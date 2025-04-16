Crying Makes Your Skin Glow? Here's What Science Says About It

WION Web Team
Apr 16, 2025, 05:15 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Why Do You Look Better After a Cry?

After crying, your eyes shines, skin glows, and emotions feel lighter. It is because crying unleashes hormones, like oxytocin and endorphins, that can reduce mental stress. Here what crying can do to you:

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Facial Detox

Tears can release stress hormones in your body. So, after crying, your face relaxes from stress and makes you feel light.

Photo Credit : Pexels

2. Aids Facial Blood Flow

Crying boosts blood circulation on your face. It gives you a refreshed look and natural glow.

Photo Credit : Pexels

3. Enhances Softness

After crying, your eyes may puff up initially, but later your facial features enhance. You will feel more relaxed, and calm.

Photo Credit : Pexels

4. Balances Emotion

When you cry, you let your emotions pass. This resets your nervous system and blood flow. Your skin will feel clear and radiate calmness on your face.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Science Behind Crying

Crying relieves stress, enhances blood flow, and softens your skin. It can make you feel and look more grounded and beautiful.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Photo Credit : Pexels