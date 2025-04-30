Craving Sugar Constantly? These 6 Deficiencies Could Be The Reason Behind It
Sugar Cravings
If you're all the time reaching for sugar, it might be your body asking for nutrients and fibre, not just dessert. Here are some deficiencies that can trigger you:
Magnesium Deficiency
Magnesium can help you regulate glucose in your body. Low levels can trigger intense chocolate or sweet cravings.
Less Chromium
Without a good amount of chromium, your blood sugar level can swing, and you can feel the need to fix it with sugar.
Iron Drop
Fatigue from iron deficiency can make you crave sugar as a quick energy fix.
Zinc & B-Vitamin Drop
Some control appetite can lack the Zinc & B-vitamin requirement. You can feel irresistible towards sugar. It is not sugar, but zinc and vitamins that need your attention.
Lack of Protein
Lack of protein or water can disguise you with sugar cravings. In reality, your body might need protein and energy to perform tasks.
Hydration Gaps
Your body can feel tired, dehydrated, and can disguise itself as sweet cravings. Try a snack and a glass of water first.