Climate Shift: Countries Breaking Decade-Long Heat Records

In recent years, numerous countries around the world have experienced unprecedented heat waves, breaking decade-long or even century-old temperature records.
Record: In June 2021, the village of Lytton, British Columbia, recorded a staggering 49.6°C (121.3°F), breaking Canada’s all-time high temperature record. The heatwave led to hundreds of deaths, wildfires, and widespread infrastructure damage.
Record: Death Valley, California, hit 54.4°C (130°F) in August 2020, one of the highest temperatures ever reliably recorded on Earth. Prolonged heat waves have exacerbated drought conditions and wildfires across the western U.S.
Record: In December 2019, Australia experienced its hottest day on record, with an average national temperature of 41.9°C (107.4°F). The heat contributed to the devastating "Black Summer" bushfires, which burned over 18 million hectares of land.
Record: In May 2016, Phalodi, Rajasthan, recorded 51°C (123.8°F), the highest temperature ever recorded in India. Heatwaves have become more frequent and severe, leading to health crises and water shortages.
Record: In July 2022, the UK recorded its highest temperature ever, 40.3°C (104.5°F), in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. Heatwaves across Europe have caused wildfires, crop failures, and thousands of heat-related deaths.
Record: In June 2017, Mitribah, Kuwait, recorded 53.9°C (129°F), one of the highest temperatures ever recorded in Asia. Extreme heat has strained energy resources and posed significant health risks.
Record: In February 2020, Antarctica recorded its highest temperature ever, 18.3°C (64.9°F), at the Esperanza Base. Rising temperatures are accelerating ice melt, contributing to global sea level rise.
