Chinese-Style Sauerkraut Recipe: A Tangy Twist with Ancient Roots

WION Web Team
Apr 16, 2025, 12:47 PM
What is Chinese-Style Sauerkraut?

Chinese-style sauerkraut is a fermented cabbage dish with a tangy, crunchy taste and bold, umami-rich flavours.

Ingredients

- Napa cabbage - Salt - Garlic - Ginger - Chilli flakes - Spices - Sichuan pepper (optional) - Simple Steps to Make Chinese-Style Sauerkraut:

1. Prepare the Cabbage

Rinse the cabbage with water, then mix it with salt and spices in a bowl. Pack the mixture tightly into a jar.

2. Fermentation

Let it ferment at room temperature for 3-5 days, tasting daily until it reaches your desired level of sourness and spiciness.

3. Enjoy

Once fermented, serve it as a side dish or add it to noodles, fried rice, or other simple dishes to enhance the flavour with its bold, fermented taste.

Benefits of Chinese Sauerkraut

This fermented dish is rich in gut-friendly probiotics, supporting gut health with beneficial bacteria. It adds a spicy, crunchy texture and flavour to your meals, making it a great addition to various dishes.

