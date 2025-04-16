Chinese-Style Sauerkraut Recipe: A Tangy Twist with Ancient Roots

Chinese-style sauerkraut is a fermented cabbage dish with a tangy, crunchy taste and bold, umami-rich flavours.
- Napa cabbage - Salt - Garlic - Ginger - Chilli flakes - Spices - Sichuan pepper (optional) - Simple Steps to Make Chinese-Style Sauerkraut:
Rinse the cabbage with water, then mix it with salt and spices in a bowl. Pack the mixture tightly into a jar.
Let it ferment at room temperature for 3-5 days, tasting daily until it reaches your desired level of sourness and spiciness.
Once fermented, serve it as a side dish or add it to noodles, fried rice, or other simple dishes to enhance the flavour with its bold, fermented taste.
This fermented dish is rich in gut-friendly probiotics, supporting gut health with beneficial bacteria. It adds a spicy, crunchy texture and flavour to your meals, making it a great addition to various dishes.