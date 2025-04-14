Can You Go 24 Hours Without Sugar? Here’s What Surprised Me

Skipping sugar for a day is more than just avoiding desserts and sweets. It means being mindful of hidden sugars in sauces, snacks, and even seemingly healthy foods. Let's explore how your body responds without sugar and the benefits of a sugar-free diet.
Cutting sugar from your diet can lead to: Weight management, improved blood sugar control, better dental health, and healthier skin. Here are 5 Tips to Avoid Sugar for 24 Hours:
Avoid sugary breakfast foods like jams, sauces, and biscuits. Your taste buds might adjust, and it can aid in weight loss.
Check for hidden sugars in foods like ketchup, bread, and salad dressings. Being aware of ingredients can help control sugar intake.
Energy drinks, soda, and sports drinks are high in refined sugar. You might feel low or irritable initially, but your body will stabilize.
Consuming sugar before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle and overall health. Avoiding late-night sugar can improve sleep quality and reduce bloating.
Some processed foods contain hidden sugars, even if they're labelled as healthy. Opt for whole, homemade foods to appreciate natural flavours and avoid jitters.