Can Vitamin B12 Deficiency Cause Hair Loss?

Are you noticing hair thinning? Vitamin B12 deficiency might be the reason! Read more to know reasons.
B12 vitamin is essential for red blood cell production and hair growth. It aids in formation of red blood cells, which takes oxygen to the hair follicles.
Deficiency of vitamin B12 can cause fatigue, weakness, and hair shedding. B12 vitamins supports overall hair follicle health.
Lack of B12 weakens follicles, which further causes breakage. Besides hair loss, vitamin B12 deficiency can include body weakness, shortness of breath, and neurological problems.
Generally, vegetarians and vegans, who may not consume enough B12-rich foods, are particularly at risk of deficiency. B12 vitamins are present in plant-based and animal-based foods.
Sources like eggs, yogurt, meat, milk, cheese, and B12 supplements can help you in recovering the deficiency of B12 vitamins.
Balance your diet with B12 vitamins and consult a doctor if needed. Check for your hair loss before you get bald.
