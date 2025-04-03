Can Vitamin B12 Deficiency Cause Hair Loss?

WION Web Team
Apr 03, 2025, 05:58 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Hair Loss Or Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Are you noticing hair thinning? Vitamin B12 deficiency might be the reason! Read more to know reasons.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Why Vitamin B12 Matters?

B12 vitamin is essential for red blood cell production and hair growth. It aids in formation of red blood cells, which takes oxygen to the hair follicles.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Deficiency Impact

Deficiency of vitamin B12 can cause fatigue, weakness, and hair shedding. B12 vitamins supports overall hair follicle health.

Photo Credit : pexels

How It Affects Hair Growth?

Lack of B12 weakens follicles, which further causes breakage. Besides hair loss, vitamin B12 deficiency can include body weakness, shortness of breath, and neurological problems.

Photo Credit : Pexels

People at Risk?

Generally, vegetarians and vegans, who may not consume enough B12-rich foods, are particularly at risk of deficiency. B12 vitamins are present in plant-based and animal-based foods.

Photo Credit : pexels

Best Sources to Consume

Sources like eggs, yogurt, meat, milk, cheese, and B12 supplements can help you in recovering the deficiency of B12 vitamins.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Take Right Action

Balance your diet with B12 vitamins and consult a doctor if needed. Check for your hair loss before you get bald.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Photo Credit : Pexels