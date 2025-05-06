Ayurveda: When Should You Drink Water After a Meal?

Ayurveda recommends drinking water 30 minutes after your meal, not immediately. This can help you in your digestion without diluting digestive juices.
Sipping large amounts of water (also known as Atijalapana) during meals is believed to weaken your digestion and can cause bloating. Ayurveda promotes sipping a small amount of water before meals.
Ayurveda recommends drinking warm water (also known as Ushnajalapana). This can aid good digestion and remove discomfort in your body.
Ayurveda generally suggests waiting at least 30 minutes after a meal. Waiting after the meal allows your stomach acids to do their job undisturbed. Then, water can help flush toxins and aid nutrient absorption.
Drinking water as per Ayurveda can aid you in a healthy digestive process, less bloating, and better nutrient use. Also, it can be beneficial for your gut and metabolism.