Are You Brushing Your Teeth Wrong? 5 Mistakes Dentists See Daily

It’s not just about fresh breath or white teeth. Brushing properly can protect your gums and enamel. It prevents cavities, infections, and even heart issues. Your mouth’s health affects your whole body.
Scrubbing harder doesn't mean cleaner teeth. It wears down enamel and hurts gums. Gentle circles can do a better job safely.
A 20-second brush doesn’t cut it. You need a full two minutes to do it right. Missed spots lead to plaque and bad breath. You can set a timer.
Brushing only the surface isn’t enough. Bacteria in any food hides at the gum edges. Angle your brush slightly toward the gums. That’s where real cleaning happens.
Frayed bristles don’t clean well at all. Experts nowadays recommend changing it every 3 months. Old brushes collect bacteria and lose shape.
Brushing only in the morning misses the point. You should brush before bed to stop decay and odor. This one habit makes a huge difference.
