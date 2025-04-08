Are You Brushing Your Teeth Wrong? 5 Mistakes Dentists See Daily

WION Web Team
Apr 08, 2025, 06:18 PM
Why Brushing the Right Way Matters?

It’s not just about fresh breath or white teeth. Brushing properly can protect your gums and enamel. It prevents cavities, infections, and even heart issues. Your mouth’s health affects your whole body.

Brush Teeth Too Hard

Scrubbing harder doesn't mean cleaner teeth. It wears down enamel and hurts gums. Gentle circles can do a better job safely.

Rush the Job

A 20-second brush doesn’t cut it. You need a full two minutes to do it right. Missed spots lead to plaque and bad breath. You can set a timer.

Skip the Gum Line

Brushing only the surface isn’t enough. Bacteria in any food hides at the gum edges. Angle your brush slightly toward the gums. That’s where real cleaning happens.

Using Same Brush For Too Long

Frayed bristles don’t clean well at all. Experts nowadays recommend changing it every 3 months. Old brushes collect bacteria and lose shape.

Forget to Brush at Night

Brushing only in the morning misses the point. You should brush before bed to stop decay and odor. This one habit makes a huge difference.

