Are Mushrooms Veg or Non-Veg?

WION Web Team
Apr 10, 2025, 04:43 PM
What are Mushrooms?

Mushrooms are fungi (eukaryotic organisms). They grow from spores, not seeds. They don’t photosynthesise like plants do, but they are not part of the animal kingdom.

What are the benefits of Mushrooms?

Mushrooms are a nutritious food option. They can offer you many health benefits like cancer prevention, improved gut health, and protection against cognitive impairment.

Are Mushrooms Veg or Non Veg?

Mushrooms are classified as vegetarian. They don’t involve killing animals or bugs. They are just fungi. But technically, they’re classified in their own kingdom. They are neither plants nor animals.

Best Time to Have Mushrooms

You can have mushrooms anytime for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The unique flavour and texture of mushrooms makes them a good choice to add to any dish like pizza, curries, and more.

Do Mushrooms Taste Like Non Veg

Mushrooms offer umami (a delicious savoury taste) without meat. They are rich in B-vitamins (riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid), fibre, and antioxidants. You can have it as a solid veg option (albeit with a non-veg feel). That’s why most vegetarians include them. Even religious traditions often allow them.

