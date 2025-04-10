Are Mushrooms Veg or Non-Veg?

Mushrooms are fungi (eukaryotic organisms). They grow from spores, not seeds. They don’t photosynthesise like plants do, but they are not part of the animal kingdom.
Mushrooms are a nutritious food option. They can offer you many health benefits like cancer prevention, improved gut health, and protection against cognitive impairment.
Mushrooms are classified as vegetarian. They don’t involve killing animals or bugs. They are just fungi. But technically, they’re classified in their own kingdom. They are neither plants nor animals.
You can have mushrooms anytime for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The unique flavour and texture of mushrooms makes them a good choice to add to any dish like pizza, curries, and more.
Mushrooms offer umami (a delicious savoury taste) without meat. They are rich in B-vitamins (riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid), fibre, and antioxidants. You can have it as a solid veg option (albeit with a non-veg feel). That’s why most vegetarians include them. Even religious traditions often allow them.
