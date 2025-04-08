9 Common “Healthy” Foods That Are Actually Ruining Your Diet

Granola can seem like a wholesome breakfast meal. But it’s often made with poor quality oats, nuts, seeds, added sugars and oils. It can increase your blood sugar level.
Flavoured yogurt might seem like a protein-rich snack, but many products lack real fruit and contain more sugar than a dessert. Its intake can ruin your weight loss goals and can lead to diabetes.
You might eat protein bars as a fitness snack or candy bars. But they’re often high in sugar and artificial stuff. Daily intake of protein bars can lead to obesity.
You might drink fruit juice for vitamins. But it lacks fibre and is high in sugar. Some products with artificial sweeteners can raise insulin levels in the body. It can lead to heart health issues.
Vegetable chips can sound like a healthy snack, but they’re fried and salty like regular chips. They offer little real vegetable nutrition and more health issues.
Smoothies can seem like healthy drinks. But market-processed ones can be calorie-rich. They’re typically made with artificial sweeteners and syrup. You can have homemade versions that can give vitamins and fibre.
Whole wheat slices of bread can seem like a healthier option. But many brands sell wheat bread that is hardly better than white bread. They typically contain hidden sugar and additives. Intake of poor-quality whole wheat bread can cause digestive problems.
Some cereals in the market have high sugar content and are processed with poor quality grains and less-refined carbs. Its flavoured colour and extra sugar component can also lead to chronic diseases.
Coffee can seem healthy due to its antioxidant quality. Still, its excessive consumption can lead to negative impacts like anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues.
