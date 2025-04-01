8 Unmissable Bucket List Stops for April 2025

April is cherry blossom season in Kyoto, and the city transforms into a pink-hued wonderland.
With mild weather and fewer crowds before the summer rush, Santorini is ideal in April. Explore the whitewashed villages of Oia and Fira, and enjoy stunning sunsets over the caldera.
April marks the end of the hiking season in Patagonia, offering cooler temperatures and fewer tourists. Trek through Torres del Paine National Park, marvel at the Perito Moreno Glacier.
April’s pleasant weather makes Marrakech a delight. Wander through the bustling souks, visit the stunning Bahia Palace, and relax in the serene Majorelle Garden.
April is tulip season in the Netherlands, and Amsterdam is the perfect base to explore the colorful Keukenhof Gardens. Enjoy canal cruises, visit world-class museums.
April is a fantastic time to visit the Galápagos, with warm weather and active wildlife. Snorkel with sea lions, spot giant tortoises, and witness unique species like blue-footed boobies.
April is autumn in New Zealand, and Queenstown is surrounded by stunning fall foliage. Enjoy adventure activities like bungee jumping and jet boating, or take a scenic drive.
April is wildflower season in Antelope Valley, where the hills are blanketed in vibrant poppies. The Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and photographers.
{{ primary_category.name }}