8 Top Instagram-Worthy Locations in India

An iconic arch monument overlooking the Arabian Sea, it is a popular spot for tourists and photographers.
The "Palace of Winds" features a unique façade with numerous small windows, perfect for capturing stunning photos.
A spiritual and architectural marvel, the temple is surrounded by a serene lake, making it a picturesque spot.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its stunning white marble architecture and romantic history.
Alleppey, commonly known as Alappuzha, is one of Kerala's most popular backwater getaways. The Alleppey Backwaters, often known as the 'Venice of the East', are picture-perfect, with lush foliage and stunning freshwater lakes.
Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, India, is famous for its stunning architecture, formidable walls, and rich cultural heritage, serving as a magnificent example of Rajasthani fort architecture and housing a museum showcasing artifacts of the region.
The Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a towering victory tower and minaret built in Delhi, India.
This is one of the holiest ghats in Varanasi, where the popular Ganga aarti takes place every evening. It's located near the Vishwanath Temple.
