8 Top Instagram-Worthy Locations in India

Wion Web Desk
Mar 21, 2025, 01:06 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Gateway of India, Mumbai

An iconic arch monument overlooking the Arabian Sea, it is a popular spot for tourists and photographers.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

The "Palace of Winds" features a unique façade with numerous small windows, perfect for capturing stunning photos.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Golden Temple, Amritsar

A spiritual and architectural marvel, the temple is surrounded by a serene lake, making it a picturesque spot.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Taj Mahal, Agra

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its stunning white marble architecture and romantic history.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

Alleppey, commonly known as Alappuzha, is one of Kerala's most popular backwater getaways. The Alleppey Backwaters, often known as the 'Venice of the East', are picture-perfect, with lush foliage and stunning freshwater lakes.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur

Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, India, is famous for its stunning architecture, formidable walls, and rich cultural heritage, serving as a magnificent example of Rajasthani fort architecture and housing a museum showcasing artifacts of the region.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Qutub Minar, Delhi

The Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a towering victory tower and minaret built in Delhi, India.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Dashashwamedh Ghat, Varanasi

This is one of the holiest ghats in Varanasi, where the popular Ganga aarti takes place every evening. It's located near the Vishwanath Temple.

Photo Credit : Pexels