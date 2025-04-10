8 Happiest Countries As Per World Happiness Report 2025… Where Does India Stand?

World Happiness Report is a happiness ranking report developed by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford along with Gallup, and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UNSDSN). It highlights the impact of caring and sharing on people's happiness. It was published on 20th March, 2025.
Finland has secured first place for the eighth consecutive year. It is due to factors like great social support, a high GDP per capita, a healthy life expectancy, low corruption, and generosity. Its average happiness score remains at 7.7, similar to last year’s result.
Denmark has secured second place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like strong ethical behavior, mutual respect, community values, high GDP per capita, low corruption, and a good life expectancy. This year its average happiness score is 7.5.
Iceland has secured third place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like extra safe environment, low crime rate, less pollution, a high GDP per capita, and freedom. This year its average happiness score is 7.5.
Sweden holds fourth place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like a good work-life balance, good behaviour, strong social support networks, a perceived honest and accountable government. This year its average happiness score is 7.3.
The Netherlands holds fifth place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like its high quality of life, strong social support, and a culture that prioritizes work-life balance. This year its average happiness score is 7.3.
Costa Rica has secured sixth place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like its reputation for well-being, low corruption, quality of life, and a good sustainable development. This year it has risen its rank from 12th position to 6th position with an average happiness score of 7.3.
Norway has secured seventh place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like a strong welfare state, high levels of social trust, and a focus on well-being and freedom. This year its average happiness score is 7.3.
Israel holds eighth place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like strong social connections, a resilient population, a growing economy, and a strong sense of community. This year its average happiness score is 7.2.
India holds one hundred eighteenth place in the World Happiness Report 2025 due to factors like perceived freedom, economic inequality, poor health, trust deficiencies, dissatisfaction, lower GDP per capita, and lower healthy life expectancy. This year its average happiness score is 4.4
