7 Underrated Beach Destinations in South India

South India is home to some of the most stunning and serene beaches in the country, many of which remain underrated and less crowded compared to popular tourist spots.
Located near Alleppey, Marari Beach is a tranquil escape with golden sands, swaying coconut palms, and a laid-back vibe. It’s perfect for those seeking solitude and a glimpse of traditional Kerala fishing villages.
A hidden gem near Varkala, Kappil Beach offers a peaceful retreat with its pristine shoreline and serene backwaters. The beach is less commercialized, making it ideal for a quiet getaway.
Often overshadowed by the more popular beaches in Puducherry, Karaikal Beach is a quiet and clean stretch of sand along the Bay of Bengal. It’s perfect for a stroll or a peaceful evening watching the sunset.
This unique beach near Kannur is one of the few drive-in beaches in India. Stretching over 4 kilometers, it’s perfect for a thrilling drive along the shore or a relaxing day by the sea.
Located near the historic Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, Bekal Beach is a serene and picturesque destination. The beach is less crowded and offers a peaceful atmosphere, making it ideal for relaxation.
Also known as Plage Paradiso, this secluded beach is accessible only by boat from Chunnambar. Its untouched beauty, clear waters, and lush surroundings make it a paradise for nature lovers.
While Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset views, its beaches are often overlooked. The coastline here offers a unique blend of the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and Bay of Bengal.