7 Tips For a Long Life

Plant-based foods can fuel your body right. Fibre, and antioxidants in plants can offer you clean energy. Longevity starts in your kitchen.
Good sleep repairs your cells. It sharpens memory, mood, and immunity. Take good hours of sleep.
Even light movement counts. Walking, stretching, and dancing can help you. Your body was made to move.
Loneliness shortens lives. Strong bonds can protect your heart and mind. Call, laugh, and hug can help you to stay connected.
Stress ages you from the inside out. Meditate, breathe, and journal can help you. A peaceful mind supports a healthy body.
People who live long have meaning in life. Purpose keeps you active, curious and alive. Wake up everyday with a “why.”
New skills can keep your brain young. Read, play music and try new things. Stay mentally calm and active.
