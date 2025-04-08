7 Surprising Foods That Help Lower Cholesterol Naturally

Introduction

Dietary changes can help lower cholesterol naturally, and some foods are particularly effective at reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol levels.

Oats and Barley:

These whole grains are rich in soluble fiber, which can reduce cholesterol absorption into your bloodstream.

Nuts

Almonds, walnuts, and other nuts are high in monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol. They also contain plant sterols, which block the absorption of cholesterol.

Avocados

Avocados are a great source of monounsaturated fats and fiber, both of which help lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol.

Fatty Fish

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower triglycerides and improve heart health. Aim to eat fatty fish at least twice a week.

Beans and Legumes

Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, and other legumes are high in soluble fiber, which can help lower cholesterol levels.

Dark Chocolate and Cocoa

Dark chocolate and cocoa contain flavonoids, antioxidants that can help lower LDL cholesterol. Choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa content and consume it in moderation.

Green Tea

Green tea is rich in catechins, which are antioxidants that can help lower LDL cholesterol levels.

