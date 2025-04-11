7 Superfoods for Enhanced Eyesight

Wion Web Desk
Apr 11, 2025, 12:33 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

Maintaining good eyesight is essential for overall health and well-being. Incorporating nutrient-rich superfoods into your diet can help support and enhance eye health.

Photo Credit : Pexels

1. Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that helps protect the surface of the eye and supports night vision.

Photo Credit : Pexels

2. Leafy Greens (Spinach, Kale, Collards)

Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, these antioxidants protect the eyes from harmful blue light and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Photo Credit : Pexels

3. Blueberries

Blueberries are loaded with anthocyanins, which improve blood flow to the eyes and reduce oxidative stress.

Photo Credit : Pexels

4. Fatty Fish (Salmon, Mackerel, Sardines)

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish support retinal health and reduce dry eye symptoms.

Photo Credit : Pexels

5. Eggs

Eggs contain lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which protect against AMD and cataracts.

Photo Credit : Pexels

6. Nuts and Seeds (Almonds, Walnuts, Chia Seeds)

These are excellent sources of vitamin E, which protects the eyes from free radical damage.

Photo Credit : Pexels

7. Sweet Potatoes

Like carrots, sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which supports overall eye health.

Photo Credit : Pexels

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Photo Credit : Pexels