7 Superfoods for Enhanced Eyesight

Maintaining good eyesight is essential for overall health and well-being. Incorporating nutrient-rich superfoods into your diet can help support and enhance eye health.
Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A that helps protect the surface of the eye and supports night vision.
Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, these antioxidants protect the eyes from harmful blue light and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Blueberries are loaded with anthocyanins, which improve blood flow to the eyes and reduce oxidative stress.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fatty fish support retinal health and reduce dry eye symptoms.
Eggs contain lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc, which protect against AMD and cataracts.
These are excellent sources of vitamin E, which protects the eyes from free radical damage.
Like carrots, sweet potatoes are high in beta-carotene, which supports overall eye health.
