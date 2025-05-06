7 Silent Signs Your Gut Health Needs Help
Upset Stomach
An upset stomach is a big indication that there is imbalance in the gut microbiome and your gut is not functioning well.
Fatigue
Constant fatigue can lead to poor nutrient absorption due to an unhealthy gut, making you feel drained out no matter how much you sleep.
Bloating
Bloating after meals isn’t just a discomfort. It is a signal that your gut might be struggling with digestion or dealing with imbalanced bacteria.
Mood Swings
Sudden mood swings, anxiety, can be linked to your gut-brain axis. A troubled gut can affect neurotransmitter production.
Constipation
Constipation can indicate poor gut motility, leading to slower transit of food.
Skin Issues
Acne on faces, eczema, and other skin conditions can be linked to poor gut health.
Food Cravings
Frequent food cravings, especially for sugar, might be your gut microbes influencing your diet to favour bad bacteria.
Disclaimer
Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.