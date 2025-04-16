7 reasons why eggs should be a part of your daily breakfast

Eggs are a highly nutritious and versatile food that can be a great addition to your daily breakfast.
Eggs are an excellent source of complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. A single large egg provides about 6 grams of protein, which helps build and repair tissues, supports muscle health, and keeps you feeling full longer.
Eggs are a nutrient powerhouse, providing vitamins like B12, riboflavin, and folate, as well as minerals such as selenium, phosphorus, and iron. They also contain choline, which is crucial for brain health and development.
The protein and healthy fats in eggs help regulate appetite by keeping you fuller for longer. This can reduce the likelihood of overeating later in the day, making eggs a great choice for weight management.
Eggs contain lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that are essential for eye health. These nutrients help protect against age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.
Eggs are one of the best dietary sources of choline, a nutrient that supports brain health, memory, and cognitive function. Choline is especially important during pregnancy for fetal brain development.
Eggs can be cooked in numerous ways—scrambled, boiled, poached, or as an omelette—making them a convenient and quick breakfast option. They can also be paired with vegetables, whole grains, or other healthy ingredients for a balanced meal.
Eggs are an inexpensive source of high-quality nutrition, making them accessible to most people. They are widely available and can be stored for a relatively long time, making them a practical choice for daily consumption.
