7 reasons why castor oil should be your everyday oil

Castor oil is a versatile and natural oil that has been used for centuries for its numerous health and beauty benefits.
Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth. It also moisturizes the scalp and reduces dandruff.
Castor oil is a natural emollient that deeply hydrates the skin, making it soft and supple. It’s particularly effective for dry, cracked, or rough skin.
Castor oil is widely known for its ability to relieve constipation. When taken orally in small amounts, it stimulates the intestines and promotes bowel movements.
The ricinoleic acid in castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective for reducing joint pain, muscle soreness, and swelling.
Castor oil is a great remedy for brittle nails and dry cuticles. Its moisturizing properties help strengthen nails, prevent breakage, and promote healthy nail growth.
Castor oil is an effective and gentle makeup remover, even for waterproof makeup. It dissolves makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils, leaving your skin clean and hydrated.
Castor oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help speed up the healing of minor cuts, scrapes, and burns.
