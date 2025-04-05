7 quick Easy Steps to Make Mango Compote Recipe

WION Web Team
Apr 05, 2025, 02:59 PM

What is Mango Compote?

Mango compote is a sweet fruit sauce made by boiling mango chunks in a sugar syrup. It is a tropical, tangy and zesty mango sauce. Here are some easy seven-step recipe to make a delicious Mango Compote at home.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 1

Peel and dice ripe mangoes in a bowl.

Step 2

Heat a pan, add mangoes and sugar. Cook it for 2–3 minutes.

Step 3

Stir well and let it caramelise at medium heat on the stove.

Step 4

Add lemon juice to the pan for a tangy twist. Cook it on a low flame.

Step 5

To add flavour to your compote, put spices like cinnamon, cloves and black pepper.

Step 6

Make your mango compote like a jelly. Cook until soft, then let it cool.

Photo Credit : pexels

Step 7

Store the sauce in a jar and use it as a topping for desserts like pancakes.

Photo Credit : pexels