7 quick Easy Steps to Make Mango Compote Recipe

Mango compote is a sweet fruit sauce made by boiling mango chunks in a sugar syrup. It is a tropical, tangy and zesty mango sauce. Here are some easy seven-step recipe to make a delicious Mango Compote at home.
Peel and dice ripe mangoes in a bowl.
Heat a pan, add mangoes and sugar. Cook it for 2–3 minutes.
Stir well and let it caramelise at medium heat on the stove.
Add lemon juice to the pan for a tangy twist. Cook it on a low flame.
To add flavour to your compote, put spices like cinnamon, cloves and black pepper.
Make your mango compote like a jelly. Cook until soft, then let it cool.
Store the sauce in a jar and use it as a topping for desserts like pancakes.
{{ primary_category.name }}