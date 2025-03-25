7 Probiotic Foods Other than Yoghurt

WION Web Team
Mar 25, 2025, 12:25 PM
Kimchi

Kimchi is a Korean dish that is rich in probiotics. It is a spicy fermented meal that is packed with vegetables like cabbage and radish. It contains good bacteria that aid digestion and boost immunity.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fizzy drink. It is made using fermented tea, yeast, sugar, and bacteria. This drink supports gut health, curbs toxins, and provides a refreshing energy boost.

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is a mixed fermented cabbage dish with a savoury taste. It promotes gut health and better digestion and strengthens the immune system.

Miso

Miso is a Japanese paste made from fermented soybeans. This dish is rich in probiotics and beneficial for digestive health.

Kefir

Kefir is a type of fermented milk that aids blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, and strengthens digestive health. It helps improve digestion and strengthen bones.

Tempeh

Tempeh is an Indonesian fermented food made up of soybeans. It is a good source of high-protein, probiotic-rich alternatives to meat and is perfect for health-conscious people looking to boost gut health.

Vegetable Pickles

Vegetable pickles are fermented carrots, radishes, and cauliflower florets. These pickles contain good bacteria for the gut and better digestion.

