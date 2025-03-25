7 Probiotic Foods Other than Yoghurt

Kimchi is a Korean dish that is rich in probiotics. It is a spicy fermented meal that is packed with vegetables like cabbage and radish. It contains good bacteria that aid digestion and boost immunity.
Kombucha is a fizzy drink. It is made using fermented tea, yeast, sugar, and bacteria. This drink supports gut health, curbs toxins, and provides a refreshing energy boost.
Sauerkraut is a mixed fermented cabbage dish with a savoury taste. It promotes gut health and better digestion and strengthens the immune system.
Miso is a Japanese paste made from fermented soybeans. This dish is rich in probiotics and beneficial for digestive health.
Kefir is a type of fermented milk that aids blood sugar levels, lowers cholesterol, and strengthens digestive health. It helps improve digestion and strengthen bones.
Tempeh is an Indonesian fermented food made up of soybeans. It is a good source of high-protein, probiotic-rich alternatives to meat and is perfect for health-conscious people looking to boost gut health.
Vegetable pickles are fermented carrots, radishes, and cauliflower florets. These pickles contain good bacteria for the gut and better digestion.
Please note that the information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
