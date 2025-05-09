7 Places in India Where Internet Still Doesn’t Reach — And It’s Beautiful

Zanskar valley is truly a thrill for adventure freaks. It is covered with snow for over 7 months and can be reached by walking through the frozen Zanskar river. It comprises two valleys, that is, Stod and Tsarap which merge at Padum to form the Zanskar river.
Spiti Valley is one of the most popular remote places in India. It is a cold desert mountain valley that is located in the north-eastern part of Himachal Pradesh. It is one of the least populated regions in India and is a hub of trekkers and adventurers.
Laitmawsiang is a remote village in Khatar Shnong Laitkroh block in the east Khasi hills of Meghalaya. It is surrounded by numerous stunning valleys making it a paradise for nature admirers. The place is popular for a garden of caves and is home to some of the most beautiful waterfalls of Northeast India.
Badami caves are located in Bagalkot district and were earlier known as Vatapi. It served as the capital for Badami Chalukyas between 540 AD and 757 AD and is quite popular for its cave temples. These cave temples are cut out of sandstone rocks surrounding lake Agastya.
Lush-green remote tourist places in India, Ziro is the destination you should go to. Your visit to this town of Arunachal Pradesh will rejuvenate you with its peaceful and breathtaking surroundings. This place is home to the Apa Tani tribe.
Dhanushkodi is one of the most fascinating remote tourist places in India, as this is the place from where Ram Setu originates. The virgin beach of this town lies at Rameshwaram’s tip, and it is here that Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal merge.
Agumbe is a beautiful village in Karnataka and it is often called as "The Cheerapunji of the South". Agumbe is filled with abundant natural bliss and is famous for several waterfalls. This is one of the no network and a panoramic destination.