7 Most Powerful Earthquakes Recorded in History

Magnitude: 9.5 Date: May 22, 1960 Details: This earthquake is the most powerful ever recorded. It occurred in a subduction zone where the Pacific plate dives under the South American plate.
Magnitude: 9.2 Date: March 28, 1964 Details: The second-largest earthquake also occurred in a subduction zone where the Pacific plate dives under the North American plate.
Magnitude: 9.1 Date: December 26, 2004 Details: This earthquake triggered a massive tsunami that affected several countries around the Indian Ocean, resulting in significant loss of life.
Magnitude: 9.0 Date: March 11, 2011 Details: This earthquake caused a devastating tsunami and led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.
Magnitude: 8.3 Date: November 18, 2003 Details: This earthquake occurred in a region known for its seismic activity due to the subduction of the Pacific plate.
Magnitude: 8.8 Date: February 27, 2010 Details: This earthquake struck near the Maule region and caused widespread damage and loss of life.
Magnitude: 8.6 Date: March 28, 2005 Details: This earthquake occurred off the coast of northern Sumatra and was part of the aftershocks of the 2004 earthquake.
