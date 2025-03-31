7 Low Carb Dinner Dishes

WION Web Team
Mar 31, 2025, 05:35 PM
Grilled Chicken & Salad

Grilled chicken is a high-protein food. It also has some common salad elements like cucumbers, tomatoes, and zucchini that are generally low in carbs.

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto

Zucchini noodles are the perfect low-carb pasta alternative. The dish has zero calories and is rich in vitamins A, C, K, and potassium.

Cauliflower Fried Rice

Cauliflower is rich in vitamins C and K. Cauliflower Fried Rice is a good low-carb dinner dish that can help you reduce your weight.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer (Indian soft cheese) is a rich source of protein, calcium, and phosphorus. Paneer Tikka is a good low-carb dinner dish that is full of nutrients for building strong bones and muscles.

Stuffed Bell Peppers

It is a delicious and keto-friendly dish. Stuffed bell peppers are a good source of vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants. It helps in digestion and aids immunity.

Aubergine Lasagna

It is a cheesy and satisfying low-carb delight. Aubergine lasagna is a flavourful dish that provides a balanced meal with protein and fibre.

Palak Paneer

It is a healthy, low-carb dinner dish from North India. It is made up of spinach, onions, spices, paneer (Indian cheese) and herbs. Furthermore, it is a good source of protein, calcium, and vitamins.

