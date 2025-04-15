7 Indian Cities Where Non-Veg Is Banned - #5 Will Shock You

India is a diverse country with a variety of cultural, religious, and dietary practices. While non-vegetarian food is widely consumed across the nation, there are certain cities or areas where restrictions or bans on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food exist.
Pushkar is a holy city known for its Brahma Temple. The sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food, including eggs, are strictly prohibited here. Even hotels and restaurants are not allowed to serve non-veg dishes.
As a major pilgrimage site for Hindus, Haridwar has a ban on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food, especially in the vicinity of temples and holy ghats.
Rishikesh, another spiritual hub, is predominantly vegetarian. Many ashrams and restaurants in the city do not serve non-vegetarian food, and its sale is restricted in certain areas.
These cities are associated with Lord Krishna and are considered sacred by Hindus. Non-vegetarian food is banned in these areas, and even eggs are not allowed in many places.
Palitana is a major Jain pilgrimage site. In 2014, the town became the first in the world to legally ban the slaughter and sale of meat, making it a completely vegetarian city.
Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, has restrictions on the sale and consumption of non-vegetarian food, especially in areas near temples and religious sites.
Ujjain, home to the Mahakaleshwar Temple, has restrictions on non-vegetarian food in certain areas, particularly around the temple and during religious festivals.