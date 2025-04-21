7 high fragrant flowers for your home garden

Wion Web Desk
Apr 21, 2025, 10:07 AM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Introduction

Adding fragrant flowers to your home garden can create a delightful sensory experience.

Jasmine (Jasminum spp.)

Known for its sweet, intoxicating fragrance, jasmine is a popular choice for gardens. It thrives in warm climates and can be grown as a vine or shrub.

Gardenia (Gardenia jasminoides)

Gardenias are prized for their creamy white flowers and strong, sweet scent. They prefer acidic soil and partial shade.

Lavender (Lavandula spp.)

Lavender offers a calming, herbal fragrance and is easy to grow in well-drained soil and full sun. It’s also great for attracting pollinators.

Roses (Rosa spp.)

Many rose varieties, ancient garden roses and hybrid teas, are highly fragrant. For strong scents, choose varieties like ‘Mr. Lincoln’ or ‘Double Delight’.

Sweet Alyssum (Lobularia maritima)

This low-growing annual produces tiny, honey-scented flowers that bloom profusely. It’s perfect for borders or filling gaps in the garden.

Honeysuckle (Lonicera spp.)

Honeysuckle vines produce clusters of tubular flowers with a sweet, fruity scent. They attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

Lily of the Valley (Convallaria majalis)

This delicate, bell-shaped flower emits a sweet, fresh fragrance. It thrives in shady, moist areas and spreads easily.

