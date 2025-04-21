7 high fragrant flowers for your home garden

Adding fragrant flowers to your home garden can create a delightful sensory experience.
Known for its sweet, intoxicating fragrance, jasmine is a popular choice for gardens. It thrives in warm climates and can be grown as a vine or shrub.
Gardenias are prized for their creamy white flowers and strong, sweet scent. They prefer acidic soil and partial shade.
Lavender offers a calming, herbal fragrance and is easy to grow in well-drained soil and full sun. It’s also great for attracting pollinators.
Many rose varieties, ancient garden roses and hybrid teas, are highly fragrant. For strong scents, choose varieties like ‘Mr. Lincoln’ or ‘Double Delight’.
This low-growing annual produces tiny, honey-scented flowers that bloom profusely. It’s perfect for borders or filling gaps in the garden.
Honeysuckle vines produce clusters of tubular flowers with a sweet, fruity scent. They attract hummingbirds and butterflies.
This delicate, bell-shaped flower emits a sweet, fresh fragrance. It thrives in shady, moist areas and spreads easily.