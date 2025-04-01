7 Foods That Help Reduce Uric Acid

Cherries are rich in antioxidants that reduce uric acid. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory and kidney-friendly properties.
Having green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce supports uric acid balance. It is low in purines and high in fibre.
Vinegar helps in neutralising uric acid in the body. It detoxifies and improves digestion.
Berries are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which in turn help reduce uric acid.
Alkalises the body and reduces acid levels. It supports digestion, hydration, and weight loss.
It is a good source of hydration and detoxification. It helps regulate blood pressure and gives you smooth skin.
Nuts and seeds provides healthy fats without uric acid spikes. They can help you with digestion, heart health, and skin health.
