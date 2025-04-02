7 Easy Tips to Make Your Perfume Last Longer

WION Web Team
Apr 02, 2025, 05:45 PM
7 Easy Tips

If you are tired of your perfume fading too fast. Try these 7 easy hacks to smell amazing all day.

1. Apply on Moisturized Skin

Hydrated skin holds scent better. You can use a fragrance-free moisturizer before applying perfume.

2. Use on Pulse Points

Choose better spots like wrists, neck, behind ears, and inner elbows. It is because the heat of the body will intensify the scent even if less quantity is used.

3. Layer Your Fragrance

You can use matching shower gel, lotion, and perfume for a long-lasting scent.

4. Avoid Rubbing Your Wrists

For good, long-lasting perfume, do not rub your wrists. This causes the perfume to break down fragrance molecules, making it fade faster.

5. Store Perfume Properly

Avoid keeping your perfume in heat, sunlight, and humidity. Keep it in a cool or dark area to make it last long.

6. Check Seasons

In summer, go for lighter, potent scents that beat the heat. In winter, opt for light scents with deep base notes. It will save your perfume's life in different seasons.

7. Do Not Spray on Clothes

You should avoid spraying perfume on your clothes, as it absorbs more scent and also stains your clothes.

