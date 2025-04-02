7 Easy Tips to Make Your Perfume Last Longer

If you are tired of your perfume fading too fast. Try these 7 easy hacks to smell amazing all day.
Hydrated skin holds scent better. You can use a fragrance-free moisturizer before applying perfume.
Choose better spots like wrists, neck, behind ears, and inner elbows. It is because the heat of the body will intensify the scent even if less quantity is used.
You can use matching shower gel, lotion, and perfume for a long-lasting scent.
For good, long-lasting perfume, do not rub your wrists. This causes the perfume to break down fragrance molecules, making it fade faster.
Avoid keeping your perfume in heat, sunlight, and humidity. Keep it in a cool or dark area to make it last long.
In summer, go for lighter, potent scents that beat the heat. In winter, opt for light scents with deep base notes. It will save your perfume's life in different seasons.
You should avoid spraying perfume on your clothes, as it absorbs more scent and also stains your clothes.
