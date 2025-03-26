7 Easy Steps to Make Brownies Without an Oven

Firstly, take a bowl. Melt butter and brown chocolate over low heat on a stove.
In the next step, you take sugar, eggs, and vanilla essence and add them in a bowl.
While stirring the mixture gently, add melted chocolate to the bowl. Mix well.
Add flour, cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt to the bowl. Based on your preference, you can add dry fruits, chocolate chips, and cherries.
Pour the whole mixture into a greased pan before moving on to the cooking portion of our recipe.
Place it in a preheated pressure cooker or heavy-bottom pan. Cover the vessel with a lid and cook for 30–50 minutes on low heat.
Lastly, cool down your brownies, slice them with a knife and enjoy them with your loved ones.
