7 Detox Drinks for Better Gut Health

Berries are good for gut health, they contain vitamins C and K, fiber, and antioxidants. Their high fiber content supports regular bowel movements and minimises constipation.
This drink is made of lemon juice, grated ginger, mixed with warm water. It is good for the gut due to its high fibre content.
It is a fermented beetroot drink that contains vitamin C, which is beneficial for gut health. It is rich in fiber, manganese, and potassium.
Aloe vera juice is beneficial for gut health, as it contains vitamins C and E, minerals, and enzymes that aid digestion. It also contains lignin, salicylic acids, and amino acids that are good for overall health.
Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre. It is rich magnesium that promotes gut health.
This drink contains acetic acid content, which can act as a prebiotic, and can help in balancing the gut microbiome. It can help you with immunity boost and digestion. But remember to always dilute ACV before consumption.
Turmeric tea can be a good drink for gut health because of its anti-inflammatory and healing properties for gut microbiota. It can support digestion, bloating and gas.
