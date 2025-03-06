7 Delicious Brazilian Cuisines To Try

Vatapa

Vatapá is a traditional Brazilian dish that originates from the northeastern state of Bahia. It is a rich and creamy paste made primarily from bread, shrimp, coconut milk, and a variety of spices. Vatapá is often served as a side dish or sauce, typically accompanying acarajé, rice, or other seafood dishes, Vatapá is commonly served with acarajé, rice, or as a sauce for fish and other seafood dishes, making it a versatile component of Bahian meals. It is a classic condiment that is particularly used in the state of Bahia and there are different variations of the dish, the shrimp can be replaced with tuna, chicken, cod, or just vegetables.