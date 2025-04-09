7 Cultural Traditions Around the World That Will Blow Your Mind

Chanoyu is a traditional Japanese tea ceremony that includes the ceremonial preparation of matcha (green tea) in a tearoom with tatami flooring. It is rooted in Zen philosophy and conveys a spiritual connection between host and guest.
This spiritual festival is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, India. During this festival, Hindu devotees pierce their skin, cheeks, and tongues as a sign of respect and devotion to their lord Murugan. It’s a test of faith, endurance, and devotion, where pain becomes a powerful offering to the divine.
La Tomatina is a festival celebrated in Buñol, where the entire town turns into a tomato war zone. During this festival, participants throw tomatoes at each other in a fun and chaotic celebration.
Wayang Kulit is a traditional form of shadow puppetry in Indonesia. It is an old form of art that employs light and shadow to convey deep spiritual meaning, music, and entertaining storytelling.
Baek-il is a traditional ritual in South Korea that celebrates the joyful milestone of a baby's 100th day of life. Korean families celebrate the baby's survival and health with traditional food, marking a significant occasion given the historical context of high infant mortality.
Famadihana is a funerary tradition of the Malagasy people, meaning “Turning of the Bones”. During this tradition, families dance with their ancestors’ bones, digging up remains, rewrapping them, and celebrating their memory. This tradition signifies that death is not just an end but a way to honour and reconnect with ancestors.
The Monkey Buffet Festival is an annual event celebrated in Lopburi, Thailand. During this festival, Thai people set tables with fruit, vegetables, and treats for local monkeys. The monkeys are treated to a lavish feast in their honour, showcasing respect and appreciation towards these animals.
