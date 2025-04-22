7 Collagen-Boosting Foods for Skin

Bone broth and fish are rich in antioxidants and amino acids. They can help your skin's health and aid your body to synthesise collagen.
Vitamin C in citrus fruits is an important element for collagen synthesis. Foods like oranges, lemons and limes are your skin’s best friends.
Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries can help you fight free radicals and support collagen stability. It can enhance your skin's glow.
Spinach, coriander and kale are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These veggies can help your skin glow.
Zinc and vitamin E in almonds, walnuts and pumpkin seeds can help in skin repair and protect your cells from bad bacteria or germs.
