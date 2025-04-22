7 Collagen-Boosting Foods for Skin

WION Web Team
Apr 22, 2025, 12:36 PM
Photo Credit : Pexels

Bone Broth and Fish

Bone broth and fish are rich in antioxidants and amino acids. They can help your skin's health and aid your body to synthesise collagen.

Citrus Fruits

Vitamin C in citrus fruits is an important element for collagen synthesis. Foods like oranges, lemons and limes are your skin’s best friends.

Berries

Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries can help you fight free radicals and support collagen stability. It can enhance your skin's glow.

Photo Credit : pexels

Leafy Greens

Spinach, coriander and kale are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. These veggies can help your skin glow.

Nuts and Seeds

Zinc and vitamin E in almonds, walnuts and pumpkin seeds can help in skin repair and protect your cells from bad bacteria or germs.

Photo Credit : pexels

Disclaimer

Please note that the information provided on this website is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Photo Credit : Pexels